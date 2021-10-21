Residents object to slum area 'exclusion' in land use maps, DDA says it won't affect any dev work

New Delhi: As the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday continued hearing objections and suggestions from the public on the Draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041, several slum and JJ colony residents appeared before the Board of Enquiry and raised the issue of slum areas and JJ colonies being excluded in the land use map drafted so far.



This was highlighted in a meeting on October 18 as well and was reiterated on Wednesday's hearings. Slum and JJ colony residents in Delhi have expressed apprehensions that the "erasure" of their lands from the land use map could lead to authorities stunting development in their areas.

However, following the objections raised in Wednesday's hearings, the DDA has clarified that the land use map so far created is a broad classification that only identifies large land use zones. The land-owning agency said that the map does not mark colonies or local level uses and details thereof.

"Existing slum clusters occupy small land parcels and therefore cannot be shown on the land-use plan. Such clusters will be delineated as part of the detailed GIS-based plot-level database proposed to be developed for Delhi over the next 2-3 years," the DDA said in a statement, as the issue was raised by many who the Board of Enquiry was hearing.

The DDA said that existing eligible slums and all eligible unauthorised colonies shall be improved and redeveloped as per the provisions spelled out under the PMUDAY, PMAY, in-situ slum rehabilitation schemes or other applicable government schemes.

The agency added that this development and improvement of these colonies will continue "irrespective of the underlying land use zone". The underlying land use shall not have any adverse implications for slums/colonies covered under various government schemes, the DDA insisted in their statement.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution — these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

Significantly, according to DDA's records, over 33,000 written suggestions and objections to the plan have been received from members of the public and to consider all of them, the Board of Enquiry will be sitting in session throughout October and even in November, according to officials.

The objections and suggestions have been categorised chapter-wise and as per various other issues related to the development of Delhi. Officials have said that they will be taken up according to the Draft MPD 2041 chapters with the DDA insisting that it will give a fair hearing to all members who have raised objections.