Residents live in fear a day after mob attack

New Delhi: The street connecting Maujpur-Babarpur and Jafarabad, which witnessed days of violent clashes and horror, wore a deserted look on Wednesday. From the morning, the sound of police vehicle sirens rang out across the area while the residents were watching movements of other people in the street from their windows.



Meanwhile, on the street, there were broken pieces glasses, tear gas, Molotov and burnt vehicles. A man in his late 30s was standing on his terrace and was talking to someone on the phone. When he was asked about the situation of the area, he said: "They (mob) broke the lock of my shop and tried to burn the furniture. Suddenly there was a short circuit in the electric pole and the rioters fled. The situation is still tense."

Shops were vandalised in the area and shopkeepers were seen collecting the products which were thrown on the road by the goons. "For my hard-earned money, I built the shop," a shopkeeper said. In one of the parks in the area, burnt cars were lying. "They (mob) broke the gate of the park and threw Molotov on vehicles," said another resident of the area. Residents were showing the Molotov bottles and stones which were thrown on them.

A woman said that they brought stones, bricks on carts and started throwing stones at their colony. "The scene was horrific I will not forget the violence," the woman added. According to residents, rioters had occupied a foot over bridge and from there they were throwing Molotov on the innocent residence.

Many people also questioned the inaction of the police. "From the morning there are flag marches and patrolling is being conducted in the area. But in the last three days, more than 20 people had lost their lives. Who is responsible. Police should have taken action on the first day of violence," residents said.

In Kabir Nagar area, bullet shells were lying on the road. Amid tension and fear, labourers in the area continued to leave north-east Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had said that they have received 70 fire calls from the violence-hit areas in north-east Delhi on Tuesday. On Monday, a total of 45 fire calls were received from riot-affected areas.