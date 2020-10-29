Residents in S Delhi will soon be able to use public sharing e-bikes, cycles

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to introduce e-bikes and e-cycles for the public on a sharing basis at nominal prices in its jurisdiction. A proposal to implement this was passed by the SDMC Standing Committee on Wednesday.



This low-cost, environment-friendly mobility option will be available in a closely-spaced network. Commuters will be able to check-out an e-bike, e-cycle or cycle at one station and return them at any other e-bike station within the network.

This network will include Metro stations, bus stands, markets, office complexes, institutions, tourist destinations, parks and residential areas. Large parking facilities (with double the space than the bikes) for the electric vehicles will be built in these areas soon to avoid

congestion.

A wireless tracking system such as RFIDs (radio frequency identification devices) or a mobile app will locate where the vehicle is picked up and returned. It will also monitor station occupancy rates in real-time through GPRS. The e-bikes/e-cycles will also be integrated with the existing public transportation services. The e-bikes and e-cycles will also have a commuter-friendly design, and a fully automated locking system to discourage theft and resale, the SDMC said.

Calling it a "key element in the city's strategy to expand the use of sustainable transport", SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gehlot said it is expected to "boost the use of public transport by providing crucial first and last-mile connectivity. Further, it will reduce dependency on automobiles, traffic congestion, vehicle emissions, parking menace, etc. It will also provide a sense of safety for users and pedestrians. Later, the system is likely to be integrated with a Fare Collection System". These e-bikes and e-cycles/cycles will display advertisements on one digital side panel and information for consumers on the

other side.

The SDMC will provide the land for this project but will not incur any expenditure. Once it floats an open tender, it will discuss pricing, fee and policy in case of accidents, injuries or mishaps, before getting it vetted

legally.

As of now, fares stand to be revised every five years by the SDMC. The amount being charged from commuters for this facility will include a security deposit (not exceeding Rs 500), subscription fee, user fees and processing

fees.