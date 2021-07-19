Residents demand immediate registry

Noida: Left in lurch because of builder's negligence, scores of residents from all the three residential projects of Supertech Ecovillage-I, II and III in Greater Noida West staged protest on Sunday against the builder group demanding immediate registry of their flats and provide basic amenities. The residents have raised not to pay maintenance charge in the absence of a registry.



The residents have been running a Twitter campaign demanding registration. People tweeted and re-tweeted in thousands of number with the #SayNotoSupertech. Residents said that more than three thousand residents are waiting for registration in all the three societies. Holding placards in their hands and raising slogans against the builder's group, the protest started on Sunday morning and continued for nearly two hours.

"We, the homebuyers, are being overburdened by the hefty interest rate on our loan amount as with the house not being registered on our name, we are not benefitted with several government schemes. The builder group has collected full amount against and we are paying EMI for over past four years but still we have not get the house registered," said Ajit Kumar, a resident of Ecovillage-I who was also part of protest.

Another resident said that the builder group has diverted funds to some other business and didn't clear the dues to authority. "Even the government is not helping us and more than 3000 families are forced to live in their flats without registry as the authority has put hold on registry and has blacklisted builder for non payment of dues. The innocent homebuyers who have invested their life time savings to get their dream home are getting suffered by the builder's cheat nature," said a resident.

Residents have appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognisance and help them get their flats registered.

"It has been more than four years that we have shifted into the flats but even after repeated protests and request letters sent to government, our words have fallen on deaf ears. We demand the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath to order Supertech builder to immediately provide registry of our flats," said another protesting resident.