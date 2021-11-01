Residents across Noida, Gr Noida protest against builders for possession, registry

noida: This weekend saw scores of residents from high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida take to the streets in protest against their respective builders — demanding registry or possession of their homes and condemning the lack of basic facilities and maintenance in their buildings.



On Sunday, residents of Mayfair residency society in Sector 16C of Greater Noida West protested against their builder alleging that the builder's negligence is posing a threat to the life of thousands of residents. They said that the basement of residential towers is filled with water which is not only weakening the foundation of buildings but also giving rise to vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

A resident of the society said that nearly hundred families are already living in the society but are deprived of even basic facilities.

"Even after several complaints, residents are forced to live under fear as our life and health is in danger. The builder has no proper electricity connection to the flats and we fear that our electricity may get disconnected any day. However, we are forced to pay hefty amounts in the name of maintenance charges," the resident said.

Owing to the demands of residents, an audit was conducted by the fire department last month and several loopholes were highlighted. The audit team gave a month's time to get all these problems fixed or face action. However, no proper arrangements have been made by the builder till now, the resident added. They have now demanded the arrest of the account manager and relationship manager of the builder group.

Similar protests were witnessed from residents of Pan Oasis society in Sector 70 of Noida and Vedantam housing complex in Greater Noida West. Residents said that they have been cheated by the builder as even after several years of getting possession of their flats, they are not able to get their flats registered as the builder has not cleared their debts to the authority. Also the residents complained of being deprived of basic facilities at the

society.