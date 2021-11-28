Resident doctors of Centre-run hosps & MAMC students protest over delayed NEET counseling

New Delhi: Patients services at RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals were affected as resident doctors of the three Centre-run hospitals on Saturday suspended OPD services in protest against repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counseling. The move came in the wake of a nationwide call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association for suspension of OPD services at hospitals, from November 27.



Though patients services were affected, but on weekends footfall of patients in OPDs is generally low.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely. The residents are carrying both Covid and non-Covid services tirelessly in the last one-and-a-half years and exhausted both physically and mentally.

"They have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of the Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022.

To mark our protest against these repeated delays and postponement in counseling, we the residents of ABVIMS and Dr RML hospital decide to withdraw OPD services on Saturday, 27 November, 2021 onwards, including Sunday OPDs"

RML RDA said in a letter to the hospital administration.

The doctors' associations demanded the government and the top court to take necessary measures to expedite the NEET PG counseling and admission process, and to fast-track the court proceedings.

A larger number of students, mostly pursuing postgraduation at Maulana Azad Medical College gathered in front of the office of the Medical Superintendent at its attached facility, LNJP Hospital, run by Delhi government to voice their concern over the issue, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

"They were about 70-80 in number, and gathered outside MD office in the portico area, and voiced their concern," she said, adding OPD services were not affected at LNJP Hospital.

Meanwhile, FORDA in a tweet on Saturday said, its president met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek a resolution, however, the protest will continue.