Reshuffle: N-E DCP Ved Prakash Surya transferred

new delhi: A year after north-east riots, north-east district Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya was transferred as the DCP at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Delhi Police have undergone a major reshuffle with 16 officers getting transferred or promoted.



Significantly, Surya infamously appeared in the viral video of BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech hours before the riots began on February 24, where he gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear anti-CAA protesters or he would take matters into his own hands. Surya was seen standing beside Mishra.

Meanwhile, in place of Ved Prakash Surya, Sanjay Sain, earlier Additonal DCP Shahdara, has been promoted as DCP North East.

According to an order from the Home Department of Delhi Government, Kime Kameng (2003 batch IPS officer) will be Joint CP (security) after his arrival from Arunachal Pradesh. While Sang Norobu Mosobi (2003 batch IPS officer) has been promoted to Joint CP

(training).

Hibu Tamang (2004 batch IPS officer) has been transferred from Additional CP (security) to Additional CP (Pers) while Romil Baaniya (2007 batch IPS officer) will be Additonal CP (armed police). Geeta Rani Verma (2007 batch) has been promoted as Additonal CP (SPUWAC). While R Sathiyasundram (2009 batch) will be new DCP (Shahdara district).

Priyanka Kashyap ( 2009 batch) has been transferred to Delhi from Mizoram as DCP (P&L), while Pranab Tayal (2011 batch) is new DCP (Rohini).

Guguloth Amrutha (IPS 2011) will be Additional DCP (Shahdara), Surendra Chaudhary (2013 batch) has been transferred from traffic to Additional DCP South East district. Vikram Singh will be DCP (traffic). Anita Roy has been transferred from security to north district as Additonal DCP. Vinit Kumar will be Additonal DCP (East) whereas Alok Kumar has been promoted as Additional DCP (Special Cell).