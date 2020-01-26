Republic Day at Shaheen Bagh: Flag hoisted by 'dadis', amid chants of azadi, National Anthem

New Delhi: Amidst a gathering of thousands of people, the three elderly women who have come to be known as the "dadis of Shaheen Bagh" for leading the anti-CAA protest there, Rohit Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula and Junaid's mother Saira Bano hoisted the National flag at around 11 am at Shaheen Bagh as India celebrated its 71st Republic Day.

Thousands of people including men, women and children started gathering at the protest site holding tricolours in their hands from early morning as they assembled in systematic queues that separated men from women under the foot over bridge and beside the large map of India at Shaheen Bagh.

Umar Khalid who was also present at the site requested the crowd to wait for a little for flag hoisting as Rohit Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula got a bit late to reach the flag hosting site. When she arrived she was given a warm welcome by the crowd.

The three daadis, Radhika Vemulla, Saira Bano then held the rope of the flag amidst cheers from the crowd. As the flag unfurled and petals of roses flew in the air, the huge gathering sang the National Anthem and chanted azadi in the presence of both national and international media.

Preparations for the flag hoisting began on Saturday night as the flag pole was painted in silver colour and by hundreds of volunteers.

The whole night the anti CAA and NRC protest site was vibrant with the preparations for Republic Day with volunteers managing the gathering which started to swell post 10 pm on Saturday. As the clock hit midnight and the date changed, mass reading of the Preamble was done.

A call for gathering was given through Whatsapp messages asking people to reach Shaheen Bagh in huge numbers. A Republic Day parade was also carried from Jamia Millia Islamia university to Shaheen Bagh along with the 'jhankis' passing through Batla House, Abul Fazal and then to Shaheen Bagh.