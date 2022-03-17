Representatives from 27 countries visit Bharat Darshan Park

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) hosted several foreign representatives, High commissioners and ambassadors at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh on Wednesday. The civic body organised a grand programme for dignitaries from 27 countries in collaboration with an NGO, "International Council for World Affairs (ICWA).



About 27 (Bangladesh, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Sudan, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Kenya, Colombia, Nigeria, Fiji, Vietnam, Korea, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Tunisia, Bhutan) countries' representatives joined the programme. They were given a tour of India via the replicas of major Indian monuments in Bharat Darshan.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that SDMC has taken the concept of waste to wealth to develop the park and it is one of its kind. The replicas were constructed with 350 tonnes of scrap and waste. The park includes replicas of monuments like Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Charminar, Gateway of India, Ajanta Ellora Cave, Konark Temple, Khajuraho. Temples, Sanchi Stupa, Nalanda University, Mysore Palace, Hampi, Gol Gumbaz, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Junagadh Fort, Victoria Memorial, Tawang Gate, Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Jagannath Puri, Badrinath and Vat Vriksha. The replicas were constructed with items lying around and were unusable such as spoiled iron items, electric poles, old cars, park grills, automobile parts, iron pipes etc. It took 22 months to develop the park, the art was prepared by 22 assistant artists and about 150 artisans. Solar panels and STP have also been installed in this eco-friendly park.

The various representatives were apprised about the symbolic importance of each monument. The replicas of historical monuments were attracted by foreign delegates. SDMC also gave mementos made of junk to all the foreign representatives and office bearers of the organisation.