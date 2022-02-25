Replicas of freedom fighters at Shaheedi Park soon: SDMC

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation passed a proposal to strengthen urban infrastructure, during their House session on Thursday.



The civic body has been planning to develop Shaheedi Park at ITO, in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The park will be developed on lines of "Waste to Wonder Park" and "Bharat Darshan Park" based on the "Waste to Art" concept.

SDMC will establish replicas of 11 heros of freedom movement in Shaheedi Park which will spread over 4.5-acre land. Scrap materials available at various SDMC stores will be used to make replicas of freedom fighters.

Motive behind the development of Shaheedi Park is to make people aware about the glorious history of our country, the struggle and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters to make India an independent nation. A food Court will be set up for visitors of the Park. SDMC will develop Shaheedi Park with the cost of Rs 29.29 crore. To develop the park, SDMC will select the agency through an open tendering process.

Proposals to initiate work on Bollywood Park in JungPura, Bharat Darshan part 2 in Punjabi Park and Waste to Wonder part 2 as well. SDMC is set to receive funds from the UNFID, they have sent a proposal asking for Rs 15 crore approximately but will receive only 80 per cent of the amount.

AAP leaders walked out of the House session after not receiving an answer from SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan on a matter related to the compensation of 687 workers who had lost their lives while working for SDMC. SDMC Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan had brought up the issue, he asked the mayor to clarify why there hasn't been any update on the matter for the last two years. Suryan did not offer any comments on the matter.