'Repair and rectify firefighting system in Karkardooma courts'

New Delhi: Days after a fire broke out at Karkardooma court, the Delhi Fire Services directed the Public Works Department to "repair and rectify" the firefighting system and develop a "foolproof system" in the court complex, officials said on Tuesday. The development comes after a fire broke out at the Karkardooma court on February 6 this year at 3.25 am. The fire in court number 52 in the old building was extinguished after efforts by the fire fighters and no one was reportedly injured.

However, the fire incident raised concerns among the officials as they noted that the court complex is a very important building where thousands of people visit every day.

The fire department said it has stressed that a "foolproof" system should be developed to maintain fire safety system in the Karkardooma complex.

When Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of North Delhi Lawyers Association, was contacted to know about the status of fire safety system in the court complex, he told PTI that except for Rouse Avenue Court, other district courts in Delhi face same issue.

He claimed that either the fire safety equipment are non-functional or not repaired. The fire department has issued directions about fire safety systems in both public and commercial places and it should be followed. "Court, being a public place, all the advocates are concerned about the safety when it comes to fire-related incidents. Also, restrictions should strictly be imposed on smoking which could also trigger such incidents. The fire department should conduct inspection in every district court to keep a record of the status of the fire safety equipment in the court complexes. "As suggested by the fire department, corrective measures should be taken to ensure no such incident takes place as the premises is visited by several people on daily basis," he added.