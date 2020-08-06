Reopening hotels and gyms: CM Kejriwal likely to write to L-G this week

New Delhi: With the stalemate over allowing hotels, weekly markets, gyms and yoga centres in the city to reopen for business continuing, the Delhi government is planning to write a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to reconsider his veto of the government's decision, a senior official said.



The Delhi government had last week allowed these services to resume in the Capital in light of an improving COVID-19 situation and with an aim to revive the Capital's economy - hit hard due to the pandemic. However, the L-G within days had decided to overturn the decision citing a still "fragile" situation.

One Cabinet minister told Millennium Post, "We want all economic activities to resume in the city with proper social distancing and protocol. It is very important for economic revival." He added that the Chief Minister will be sending a proposal to the L-G by this week.

Following the rejection from the LG, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 1 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to intervene, however, officials said no response has been received since Shah tested positive for COVID-19.