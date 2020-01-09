'Remove V-C & Save education in JNU'

New Delhi: Thousands of students came together and walked the three-kilometre-long path from Mandi House to the HRD Ministry on Thursday with the aim "to save education in JNU and removal of Vice-Chancellor". Slogans were raised, placards were held and revolutionary songs were sung as the protestors motivated each other to fight against the atrocities that were perpetrated inside the varsity's campus on Sunday evening.



During the day, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) tweeted that "Delhi Police is here to stop us. They, however, could not stop the ABVP terrorists during the #JNUTerrorAttack. We are protesting the attack on our president, on our students and on our Professors. You should not have dared to attack JNU. We shall fight, we shall win."

Meanwhile, at Mandi House, the gathering swole as protesters started singing the famous song of resistance "We shall overcome".

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Ajay Pal Singh, with the help of a PA system, tried to get the protesters to disperse as Section 144 was imposed at Mandi House, but failed as the protesters proceeded to march towards the HRD Ministry, led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

"Siksha Bachane Nikle Hain Tum Hamare Saath Chalo," was one of the slogans raised during the march. A JNU PhD student told Millennium Post that the violence on January 5 had shaken every single student from the core. "We are on the streets to show our solidarity, unity. We will fight against injustice," he said.

Protesters held up placards with strong messages that read: "University is not a war zone; When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty; Reject NRC, CAA, NPR; Our Future Our Fate; Educate, Agitate, Organize; Education is not a commodity to be bought or sold, it is our right; Integration of CAA NRC equals to Division of India."

Few protesters were also using spray paint on the streets, writing messages demanding for the JNU VC to resign and "We Want Education for All". Abhibhav, a JNU student said that the Sunday night attacks were so perturbing that they now cannot sleep without bolting their room doors with their beds." Another student Amardeep said that they have only a few demands which include a reduction in fees and the V-C's resignation. The sound of Dafli filled the air at the spot as protestors chanted "Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge" and "Zulmi jab jab zulm karega satta ke galiyaaron se, chappa chappa goonj uthega inquilab ke naaron se".

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav was handling law and order arrangements for the march. "No permission was given for the march," he said. One Mohammad Hasaan Imam said, "As a student of JNU, I feel that the Sunday night violence was an attempt to wrest our freedom of speech and expression from us."

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was also at the protest, where he said that the government wanted to kill their dreams, which would never happen. Opposition politicians like D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat joined the protest. Delhi Police claimed that they have detained 11 people, who were moving towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and subsequently released.