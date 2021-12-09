Remove illegal shops outside Kalkaji Temple: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued additional directions for removal of unauthorised encroachments by shopkeepers and residents inside city's Kalkaji Temple and also regarding portable drinking water facilities for devotees.



According to legal news website Live Law, Justice Pratibha M Singh was of the opinion that the shopkeepers who had made their residences and were in unauthorised occupation of shops including the Dharamshala need to be vacated.

"It is also made clear that for vacation of the shops and of unauthorized occupants from the Mandir premises, the ld. Administrator shall continue to take action as per the previous orders of this Court, with effect from 10th December, 2021 onwards," the court said.

The court also requested the court appointed architect to inspect and survey the entire temple premises and suggest an alternate place where the shops may be temporarily run till the final plan for the re-development of the Mandir is approved.

"For the said purpose, if the shopkeepers file their undertakings before this court, an option could be given, on the basis of the highest bid which may be received as per the public notice floated by the Administrator on November 12, 2021, to all the shopkeepers who have had their shops for a long period in the Kalkaji Mandir premises to run shops, subject to payment of tehbazari/licence in accordance with the terms and conditions prescribed," the court ordered.