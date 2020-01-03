Remo D'Souza submits passport to Ghaziabad police in fraud case

Ghaziabad: Bollywood choreographer and movie director Remo D'Souza who has been accused of fraud worth Rs 5 crore with a Ghaziabad-based businessman has finally appeared before the Ghaziabad police on Thursday night and submitted his passport. Cops said that D'Souza has been granted anticipatory bail by the Allahabad high court but the court has directed him not to travel abroad without permission.



As per senior cops, D'Souza came to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad's office around 10 pm on Thursday and stayed there for nearly an hour. Apart from submitting his passport, he also deposited two surety bonds worth

Rs 25,000 each.

"A case of cheating was filed against him by a Ghaziabad based businessman in 2016. The court has issued non-bailable warrants against him after he failed to appear before the court. However, D'Souza sought anticipatory bail into the case but court has directed him to submit his passport. He came on Thursday and completed the formalities. Further probe will be conducted following court's orders," said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

The alleged case of fraud and cheating worth Rs 5 crore was filed against D'Souza by one Satyendra Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Tyagi who is also in film making and owns a production house in, was promised Rs 10 crores by D'Souza against his investment of Rs 5 crores within a year.

"Instead of giving what promised, i started receiving calls from a Mumbai based Mafiya Prasad Pujari who threatened to kill me if i enter Mumbai again or demand my money from D'Souza. Pujari also attacked me in order to threaten me where seven to eight persons opened fire on me and all the bullets hit my car," alleged Tyagi.