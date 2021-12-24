Religious places to remain open on Christmas, New Year's Eve: DDMA

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday clarified that religious places will remain open on Christmas and New Year's Eve for celebrations and prayers subject to strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.



"Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year's Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of the DDMA order as well as instructions issued (on Wednesday), the authority said in an order.

"On this issue, it is to clarify that as per DDMA order no. 492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs" and adherence of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, it said.

The DDMA, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital, said no separate permission is required for these activities.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the new variant of concern, Omicron, the DDMA had Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

The DDMA also directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

"All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi... All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order stated.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 64 cases of Omicron so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

The Delhi government's Covid helpline 1031 is capable of handling around 1,200 calls per day with the current manpower of 25 people, according to an official data.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, according to government data.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in the Capital have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded over 96 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last fortnight ending Wednesday, official data showed. The total number of cases was 362 in the week spanning December 9-15 that rose to 712 in the next seven days from December 16 to December 22, it showed.