Religious places open in Delhi after more than two months
New Delhi: Religious places in Delhi opened after two-and-a-half months on Monday with devotees trickling in to offer prayers following the social distancing and sanitisation measures put in place by the management committees of the temples and shrines.
The religious places were closed in Delhi on March 23, two days ahead of the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.
The famous Chhatarpur temple complex opened around 8.45 am with nearly 300 devotees visiting in the first hour, the temple authorities said.
"We have set up a sanitisation tunnel at the temple entrance and are using a thermal gun to screen people. No prasad and flower is allowed," Kishor Chawla, CEO, Chhatarpur temple management committee, said.
Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the mosque was not opened for the first namaz of the day due to the corona curfew till 5 am.
"We are expecting good numbers for the second namaz around 1 pm. Social distancing and sanitisation measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus during congregational prayers," he said.
Sikh devotees were seen at prominent gurdwaras such as Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj and Rakabganj. They paid obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib following social distancing and sanitisation norms.
Sanitisation tunnels have been set up at major gurdwaras and social distancing is being enforced by ensuring that people do not stay longer inside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrines, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second...8 Jun 2020 8:12 AM GMT
EC official tests positive for COVID-198 Jun 2020 8:10 AM GMT
Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested...8 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Malls, hotels, religious places reopen today amid sharp...8 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases; death toll...8 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT