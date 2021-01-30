Religious flag hoisting at Red Fort: Cops suspect presence of 2 groups

New Delhi: Delhi Police's investigation into the unfurling of a Sikh religious flag on the ramparts of Red Fort is now showing signs that the farmer leaders' position that many farmers were against the action could have been true. According to police sources, the city police now have enough information to suspect that there were two different groups of farmers and protesters at Red Fort who had got into an argument over the flag hoisting incident.



The Delhi Police have also said that they will get help from the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for their investigation.

Sources told Millennium Post that during the investigation, the police found some piece of information that at the heritage site, when the Nishan Sahib flag was unfurled, a group of protestors might have shown some objection and an argument had ensued between the two groups. "What happened during that period is being probed. One of the suspects, who is claimed to be a part of the group that unfurled the flag, left the spot immediately," sources said, adding that many aspects including this one are being probed. According to police, they are still searching for the three main suspects who allegedly unfurled the religious flag.

Sources also said that CCTV wires were broken during the violence. "There were CCTVs installed for Republic Day and their wires were damaged. Though we have also received several CCTV footage through which the people who were involved in damaging Red Fort and attacking policemen will be identified," the sources added.

The probe has further revealed that before entering the Red Fort, the protesters also hit an ambulance by their tractor. "They were carrying a pistol and created a nuisance at Gyanpath and raised slogans against the government," an official said. Further, they held hostage policemen inside the bathroom and also damaged the tableaux parked inside, police said.

Investigators have said that six farmer leaders were asked to join the investigation into the cases related to the Republic Day violence but till 6 pm on Friday, none of them arrived. "Few of them contacted us and told us that they will join the probe. We also contacted a few of them who replied to us that they were busy with some work," the official said.

The investigators also visited half a dozen spots including Ghazipur, Tikri, Nangloi, Samaypur Badli for their investigation. "We just interacted with people over there. It was just a formal interaction. After questioning, things will be clearer," the official said.

"We will also get help from the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Mobile Forensic team also reached Ghazipur for collecting evidence," one official said. The police have so far registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence and issued lookout notices against 59 people, including most of the farmer leaders part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which has been negotiating with the government in attempts to have the three new farm laws repealed.

"15 more LOCs were issued on Friday," the official said, adding that more than 70 people have been apprehended in the R-Day anarchy cases till Friday. The city police also urged people to share any evidence or information about Republic Day violence in the national capital.

However, many farmer leaders on Friday decried the notice sent to them by the Delhi Police —— asking them to explain why legal action should not be taken against them.

All India Kisan Federation chief Prem Singh Bhangu pointed out that the FIRs had already been registered against them on January 26 and hence there was no point in responding to the police notice, which was issued the next day.