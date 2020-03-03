Relief ops underway as govt takes steps to aid riot victims

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the riot in north-east Delhi, the Delhi government has set up a large relief camp at the Mustafabad area. There are a total of 10 relief camps that have been organised by the Delhi Government. The relief camp witnessed a massive response from the riot-affected victims from the adjacent areas.



Out of the 10 camps, one is at Eidgah in Mustafabad the other is the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Community Centre and the remaining eight are Rain Baseras – a government-run shelter home. The EDMC relief camp set up at D Block in Shree Ram Colony, is where 42 families whose homes were burnt have been shifted there temporarily.

Over 1,000 people moved to the Mustafabad relief camp at Eidgah within 24 hours from the adjoining areas like Shivpuri, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. The Delhi government has set up essential facilities like doctors, medicines, food, toilet, clothing and bedding. To provide medical treatment to the victims, the Delhi government and various NGOs have set up medical help desks with doctors and full stock of medicines.

A volunteer at the Eidgah relief camp said: "The challenge as of now is removing the fear from people's minds. Riot affected victims are finding it difficult to trust unknown people and they are uncertain of anything new. We will have to work on eradicating the fear which will take time."

The DJB, PWD, SDM, ACP and the Delhi government officials are working together by coordinating with each other in the north-east area.

The Delhi government has set up helpdesks – which is operational from 8 am to 8 pm – at the Mustafabad relief camp from where the families can get the compensations by filling a compensation form. AAP volunteers are also present to help the people to fill the forms at the spot.

The Delhi government has set up special helpdesks to make fresh documents and ID cards for the families who have lost their possessions. People who lost their Aadhaar card can now get their e-Aadhaar card printed through this help desk.

Compensation given so far

According to the data released by the government officials in the north-east district Rs 19 lakh has been given as death compensation as of now and in Shahadar the government has given Rs 3 lakh for the same. The total compensation for a death in the family in the riot-affected areas has been Rs 22 lakh. On account of injured cases in the north-east Rs 5 lakh has been given as compensation and in Shahdara, it is Rs 4 lakh which makes it a total of Rs 9 lakh. For damaged households the Delhi Government has given a compensation of Rs 6,25,000 in the north-east and in Shahdara Rs 1,50,000 resulting in a total of Rs 7,75,000. The total amount of money given as compensation in the north-east is Rs 30,25,000 and in Shahdara it is Rs. 8,50,000. Therefore the total compensation given by the Delhi government so far has been Rs 38,75,000 so far. 89 individuals have been given an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh or 25,000 either.

Peacekeeping initiative

The Delhi government also held a peacekeeping initiative at the community centre of Sri Ram Colony. Members of both the communities were present including SDMs, SHOs, and others. Pardhan of Garhi Mendoo Shri Bhikari ji came to invite the members of the Muslim community to relocate back to their homes at Garhi Mendoo. In the meeting, the decision was taken that more such trust-building meetings will be held on Wednesday inside the Garhi Mendoo village and a peacekeeping Aman Committee will be formed.