Relief aid groups come to rescue of people in N-East Delhi

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Delhi violence, relief work has started in different locality of North-East Delhi, which was affected. In the Mustafabad area, Khalsa Aid started coming in and is providing milk and other essentials to the people in need. One of the volunteers working with Khalsa Aid said, "We just want to help. We are going to different areas on bikes and giving relief to people," he said.

Many trucks were seen giving relief to people in Mustafabad, which are affected due to violence. Shops have been shut and families had no food. Many organisations were on the call and immediately provided relief to people. Flour, milk, rice, and vegetables were some essentials that were needed for the family. A citizen group had come forward to give bread, fruits, and milk to the families of the needy. "We are working in a group and individual capacity to help the people. Right now, it is the food essentials," said one of the volunteers.

Meanwhile, relief camps are providing food for the families of Shiv Vihar, who are living in different areas as their homes have been gutted in the fire. Aleem, who lives in Indira Vihar has been coordinating with the people and providing ration. Medical aid is also being provided to people who have been injured or feeling any kind of distress.

In Kardampuri area as well, relief has been provided to people. "We can't those with hate win, we will work together and for everyone," said one volunteer, who has been relentlessly providing ration to the families of those in need.

Delhi violence has displaced many families, burnt many houses, where families have nowhere to go, in such situation relief aid is an appreciative move by people who are working beyond hate.