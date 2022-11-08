Release pending pensions at the earliest, says Minister Anand

New Delhi: Newly inducted Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday held a meeting with the officers of his departments and took stock of the welfare schemes being run by the Delhi government. Senior officials of Social Welfare, SC/ST, Gurdwara Management and Cooperative Department were present for the meeting.

During the meeting, Anand, directed the officials to ensure timely disbursement of pensions given by the Social Welfare Department. He also urged them to release pending pensions at the earliest and increase the entertainment facilities for the elderly in old age homes.

The Minister asked the concerned officers to submit detailed information about the facilities that are provided by the department including those on pension, old age homes, and the centres run for the disabled.

He said, "Today I discussed all the issues of the department by meeting with the officers and directed them to resolve all pending matters at the earliest. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready to serve all the elderly people of Delhi."

To ensure smooth facilitation for those who visit the office of the department regarding their problems related to pensions and other issues, the Minister directed the officers present at the departmental facilitation centres to inform the people about their post, name and the status of redressal of the problem through slips.