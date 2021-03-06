Regulate online path labs or else face action: HC to govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said it expects that the Delhi government will put things in order and comply with a judicial order asking authorities to take action and regulate online pathological labs, otherwise contempt action would be initiated.



The high court, which was hearing a plea alleging non-compliance of its order in this regard, also sought to know from the AAP government whether its pathological laboratories and hospitals are NABL accredited.

The plea alleged non-compliance of the high court's August 6, 2020 order to take action against illegal online health service aggregators operating in Delhi and to regulate online pathological labs.

There is something fundamentally wrong in the process. Are your own labs and hospitals NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited? It is a very fundamental question, Justice Najmi Waziri said.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and Urvi Mohan submitted that the government has issued a notification intimating all the labs that they have to follow the Supreme Court's order.

The apex court had on April 8, 2020 directed that COVID-19 tests must be carried out in NABL-accredited labs or any agencies approved by the WHO or ICMR.

The high court granted time to the Delhi government to take instructions on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on March 12.

I expect you to put things in order or else we will probably have to issue contempt notice and shut all your establishments. Find some solutions and put things in order in the interregnum, Justice Waziri orally observed.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, representing petitioner Dr Rohit Jain, submitted that online pathological labs are not recognised, still they are conducting COVID-19 tests.

They are not accredited labs and not even approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he argued.