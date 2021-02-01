Regular services resume as sanitation workers end strike: NrDMC Mayor

New delhi: North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said that regular sanitation services have resumed in North Delhi after sanitation workers called off their strike over long-pending salaries.



North MCD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner issued an order on January 30 stating "as the strike by sanitation workers has been called off, all sanitation staff are directed to resume work immediately (w.e.f. Sunday, January 31) to clear garbage on the

ground".

North MCD officials also confirmed that salaries up until December have been cleared for all sanitation workers. North MCD Sanitation staff, alongside teachers, nurses, and paramedics, were on strike for several weeks now since they had not received salaries for 4-5 months. While sanitation workers have finally received their dues, nurses, paramedics and teachers continue to sit on strike awaiting their pending salaries.

Mayor Jai Prakash said, "efforts are on to bring the sanitation situation to normal at the earliest".

The Aam Aadmi Party had also issued statements holding the BJP-led North MCD responsible for the poor sanitation situation in the capital.

On Sunday, North DMC also deployed JCBs, three dumpers and 30 labourers to remove debris from a collapsed building in Chitali Kabar, Turkman Gate. The Mayor said that no fresh construction was going on in the building and no casualties were reported at the

scene.