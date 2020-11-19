Registration of construction workers: After Dy CM takes charge, HC hopes for change in attitude

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP government's Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to implement its orders with regard to registration and membership renewal of labourers and expressed hope that there would be a change in the approach and attitude of authorities given that the Deputy CM had now taken charge of the department. It was contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the Delhi government to examine the aspects raised and file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on December 15. It noted that several orders passed by the court have still not been implemented by the authorities. "We hope and expect that our orders are being implemented before the next date. We are inclined to grant time in view of the fact that the Deputy CM is now taken over as the concerned minister and we are hopeful that there would be a change in the approach and attitude of respondents in so far as implementation of orders of this court are concerned," the bench said.