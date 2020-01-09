Registration for electoral roll opened until January 11

NEW DELHI: After final published list of electoral rolls, Delhi Electoral office is providing a golden opportunity to participate in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election on February 08, 2020, the new voter of NCT of Delhi can register his/her name in the voter list till January 11, 2020.



According to CEO office orders, those who have attained the age 18 years as on 01.January 2020 and have not enrolled themselves in the electoral roll of Delhi, they can apply by filling Form-6 for registration till January 11, 2020.

The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has issued a website, whose through www.ceodelhi.gov.in or www.nvsp.in or on Voter Helpline Mobile App.

It is pertinent to mention that the special summary revision of voters list was conducted in September-October months last year. The draft of voters list was published on November 15, objections were invited till December 26 and now the final publication of the voters list is being done.

Merely having voter identity card will not entitle the voter to cast his/her vote during election unless his/her name is present in the electoral roll. The Delhi voters having voter ID cards can check their name in the final electoral roll through SMS (Send SMS EPIC voter ID No. to 7738299899) and online on the website of CEO Delhi www.ceodelhi.gov.in or National Voters Service Portal www.nvsp.in or Voter Helpline Mobile App or Voter Helpline Mobile Number 1950.

In case, if the voter finds the name missing from the electoral roll, then the voter has to apply by filling Form-6 online through www.ceodelhi.gov.in or www.nvsp.in.

The voter can also submit duly filled Form-6 along with requisite documents at the nearest Voter Centre of his/her Assembly Constituency or at the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC). For the help of voters, the list of Voter Centres and Common Service Centres (CSCs) is available at www.ceodelhi.gov.in.

The voters should ensure that their names should only be registered at one place. At the time of applying for enrollment at new location, the voters should submit information regarding previous registration in electoral roll in relevant column in Form-6.