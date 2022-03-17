Regardless of outcome of reunification plans, we will focus on graft in MCDs, sanitation & timely pay: AAP

new delhi: With moves being made to reunify Delhi's three MCDs ahead of the next polls, the Aam Aadmi Party — high on the Punjab win — has said that these recent developments will not deter the party from its campaign. MCD-in-charge Durgesh Pathak has said that their campaign for the upcoming polls here will continue to revolve around graft, sanitation and timely salaries to staffers.



He said, "One of our main concerns related to Delhi is the garbage it is surrounded with, you may notice there is dirt and garbage everywhere and the BJP-led MCD has failed to do much in that regard, we want Delhi to be clean and will push for it during our fight for the MCD."

Further, he explained that corruption is a huge issue for the civic body and they have struggled to pay salaries to their own employees time and again. He said the AAP will definitely fight against this and make a model MCD without corruption and with timely payment, adding that none of this in their campaign will change because of the unification plans.

The new campaign strategy will depend on how and when the civic polls are executed, Pathak said, adding, "It all depends on the timeline of the elections, a lot of our plans will evolve when we have more information. And hopefully, within the next 15-20 days, we will have more clarity and the party will plan accordingly."

He said, "Regardless of anything, Delhilites have made it clear that they do not want BJP in power anymore, they want change and AAP can bring it to them." He also expressed hope for the SEC and said that they should not come under the PMO, BJP or other central government's pressure and hold civic polls soon as it is an independent constitutional body.