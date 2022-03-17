Refreshment centres & more coming up soon at Aravalli Biodiversity Park

Gurugram: Through public-private partnership, the Gurugram District Administration plans to revamp Aravalli Biodiversity Park which continues to witness large numbers of visitors throughout the year from different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).



Having already made its mark of being a huge landmass of green forest area, the Gurugram public agencies are planning to invest in this park for enhancing its green cover and ensuring more amenities for visitors. Recently, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav visited this park and held discussions with several stakeholders who are responsible for the upkeep of this park.

If all goes according to the plan, besides planting more saplings there are plans to improve the entrance, have counters for refreshments (juices, drinks and food) and improve the seating capacity of this park. There are also plans to have a proper parking place for the vehicles.

The maintenance responsibilities of Aravalli Biodiversity Park are in the hands of Hero Moto Corp. The challenges involved in revamping and improving the facilities at Aravalli Biodiversity Park can be gauged from the fact that it is spread across an area of over 400 acres.

Moreover, there are more than one lakh trees and over 40,000 green shrubs that are present at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park which is now nestled in the heart of the city centre.

The significance of such a large green area in the middle of the city has resulted in a large number of citizens from NCR coming here for walks, exercises or exploring the huge landmass of greenery. In 2019, when there were plans by the State Government to take some areas of Aravalli Biodiversity for construction of road there was a huge protest by Gurugram residents. It ultimately resulted in the Haryana Government withdrawing this order.

The active participation of some of the residents in partnership with Gurugram public agencies in early 2008 resulted in the Aravalli wasteland being converted into a biodiversity park. The success of the participation of citizens and government machinery in the creation of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park also resulted in this initiative being replicated in South West Delhi.

Moreover, taking a cue from Aravalli Biodiversity Park, the Gurugram District Administration is also working towards creating more urban forests and biodiversity parks in different parts of Gurugram.