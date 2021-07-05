Redeveloped Chandni Chowk waterlogged

New Delhi: After a brief spell of rain on Saturday, a portion of the revamped stretch of the now pedestrianised Chandni Chowk area was waterlogged, triggering concerns about the newly-built area's drainage systems with officials of the Public Works Department saying that the brief waterlogging was due to garbage blocking the lids of the drain.



While the Capital received just around 13 mm rainfall in that 24 hour period, the water from the stretch of Chandni Chowk had drained out in a matter of 10-15 minutes.

Officials of the PwD have said that there are many food stall vendors that are lined up along the stretch. As a result of this, the visitors who stop to eat there often throw litter that had blocked the drain lids.

They had added that the water had drained on its own and that they are cleaning the area to ensure nothing blocks the drains.

The concerned stretch of Chandni Chowk has two storm-water drains and is connected to DJB's sewer lines.

Waterlogging was earlier a bigger problem for traders in the area than it is now after the redevelopment work.