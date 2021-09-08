Redeveloped Chandni Chowk mkt likely to be inaugurated by CM on Sunday

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped Chandni Chowk market on September 12, officials said on Tuesday.



Earlier the project was to be inaugurated on April 17 this year but was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19.

According to officials of the PWD, which is one of the agencies involved in the redevelopment work, the department has been asked to start preparations for inauguration and complete all the misses and fixes .

The redeveloped Chandni Chowk is likely to be formally inaugurated by the CM

on September 12. We are preparing for it and completing the finishing touches, a senior PWD official said.