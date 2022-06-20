Redevelop 'Garden of Five Senses' in 6 months: L-G to officials

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed officials to complete the redevelopment work of Garden of Five Senses' in south Delhi within six months — almost two years ahead of the schedule.



Saxena also asked the officials to develop a dedicated herbal garden on the lines of Arogya Van', and various other gardens developed at the Statue of Unity' in Kevadia in Gujarat, a statement issued by the L-G office said. These gardens host thousands of ornamental flowers and a variety of rare and exquisite medicinal herbs.

Saxena visited the Garden of Five Senses in Saidulajaib village in South Delhi and took stock of the redevelopment work.

As he walked through the 25-acre garden, he was accompanied by some senior officials, who brought him up to speed about the redevelopment work, which is targeted to be completed by October 2024.

"He instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete the same within six months," said the statement.

"The proposed redevelopment work includes providing easy access to the Garden, creating public amenities, e-carts and art installations, landscape upgradation, solar-powered electric installations, new water-harvesting system, modernised garbage disposal, online ticketing and CCTV surveillance within the premises," it added .

Saxena appreciated the unique concept and aesthetic appeal of the Garden, and directed the officials to create better public utilities, at the earliest, to prevent causing any inconvenience to the visitors.

With abundance of flora in the garden and its surroundings, the L-G also asked officials to set up an apiary at the garden to teach children about beekeeping and its significance to the ecosystem.