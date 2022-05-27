Redev survey: Delhi govt panel visits Kamla Nagar & Kashmere Gate mkts
New Delhi: A Delhi government panel on Thursday visited Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets as part of its survey of 20 major markets for feasibility of beautification, officials said.
The panel will shortlist five of these markets to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23. During the visit, traders put forth demands to develop selfie-points and highlight food hubs in Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets, they said.
Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said traders of Kamla Nagar told them that the market is located close to Delhi University and hence it is the first choice of women and youth but there is lack of toilets for women.
"Traders demanded that issues such as lack of toilets, especially for women, parking problems and dangling wires in these markets should be addressed.
"Kamla Nagar traders also said many selfie points can be developed. They said at Kamla Nagar, there are famous shops of chhole bhature, chaat and street food, which the government can promote by highlighting them," Goyal said.
He said the panel will visit Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar markets on Friday.
An eight-member expert committee constituted by the Delhi government has been tasked with the selection of five retail markets that will be redeveloped as model markets to generate jobs.
Goyal said the final five markets will be chosen on the basis of a report, to be
submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia next week, after the completion of the survey.
Under the project, the government will beautify and strengthen the civic amenities at these markets to increase
the footfall, and consequently, the trade.
The selecting committee has in it as members representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, and two traders' associations.
