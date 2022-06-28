Red Line services disrupted for 45 mins due to tech snag
New Delhi: Services were delayed for nearly 45 minutes on a section of Delhi Metro's Red Line on Monday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters.
The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.
"Red Line update. Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 8 am to alert commuters.
"Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates," it said in another tweet.
Around 8.45 am, the DMRC put out another tweet saying normal services have resumed on the
section.
Later, in a statement, the transporter said, "There was a technical fault reported in a train at Kohat Enclave metro station going towards Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station around 8 am. Due to this, slight bunching of trains was there for about half an hour on the Inderlok-Pitampura section of the Red Line."
A senior official said normal train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Red Line during this period Pitampura to Rithala, and Inderlok to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).
Delhi Metro commuters, largely office-goers, had on June 9 faced hardship as services on the Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag.
Days before that, services had been disrupted on the entire Blue Line on June 6 for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
