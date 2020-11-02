'Red Light on, Gaadi off in all wards from Mon'

New Delhi: As part of the 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign launched by the Delhi Government to reduce vehicular pollution, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the campaign will kick off in all the 272 wards of the Capital from Monday.



"The people of Delhi together have done many big things in the past, I am confident that this time together they will beat pollution," he said. He further said that there is an appeal to all public representatives and residents of Delhi to contribute their share in reducing pollution.

Rai said that people's participation in the Delhi government's 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign has been increasing. "In order to make people aware of the campaign, we have put environmental marshals at the traffic intersections, who are consistently creating awareness. From tomorrow, we will hit the road to carry out the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign in 272 wards of Delhi," Rai added.

The Environment Minister said that if people turn off their bikes, cars, autos at red lights, then the risk of increasing pollution can be reduced. "Through this campaign, 15 to 20 percent vehicle pollution can be reduced. So today I want to request all the people of Delhi that whenever they stop at a red light, then they should switch off their car engines as well. I sincerely hope that all of Delhi together will beat this pollution. Even before this, the people of Delhi have done big things together," he said.