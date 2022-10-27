'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign launch postponed

New Delhi: The government's "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign which was slated to kick off on Friday has been indefinitely shelved after Delhi L-G's inordinate delay and refusal for clearing the file.



State's Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that the postponement of the campaign and said that dust, biomass burning and vehicle pollution are the main contributors to the pollution in the city.

The campaign, which started two years ago showed a very positive impact and as per experts, vehicular air pollution has been reduced by 15 to 20 per cent due to the campaign. The file sent to the L-G in this regard is still pending for approval, the Minister informed. In such a situation, the silence of L-G is increasing the concern of Delhiites as well as environmentalists, he said.

An average person who works from morning to evening crosses about 10 to 12 intersections. If the person stops for even 2 minutes at an intersection, they burn fuel unnecessarily for 30 minutes. This further increases pollution and through the campaign, the drivers are constantly made aware of it.

The Petroleum Conservation Research Association has presented data that shows switching off engines on red lights saves around Rs 250 crore annually and reduces pollution by 13-20 per cent.

"We can all try to use public transport like bus, metro or carpool with others, and avoid using our vehicles at least once a week. Experts have noted that doing this more than once a week or at least once, will help us bring down levels of pollution and help save us fuel too," Rai said.

The government has prepared a 15-point winter action plan, on which work is being done on a war footing. It has been noted that dust, biomass weathering and vehicle pollution are the main contributors to the pollution and in order to prevent vehicular pollution, the government had successfully run the campaign of "Red Light On, Gadi Off" in the year 2020 and after that this campaign was run successfully in the year 2021 as well.

"This year also, tomorrow i.e. from October 28, this campaign was to be implemented in the whole of Delhi, but very unfortunately we have to tell you that on Oct 21, the Chief Minister sent the file related to it to the L-G, but he didn't approve The file. It is beyond our comprehension that for all other work, there is time for L-G there is time to write daily letters to the Chief Minister, but he does not have time for this important work," Rai added.