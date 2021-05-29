Red Fort violence: 3 CAPFs, ASI, CPWD report lengthy lists of damages to cops

New Delhi: Three CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) and PWD (Public Works Department) have now submitted a full list of the losses incurred by their departments during the violence at Red Fort, to the Delhi Police, which has recently filed a chargesheet in the case.



As per sources, the CISF put up a 31 points list in which they claimed that 25 items were damaged, including bulletproof mobile morchas, X BIS machines, boundary wall, security office. Moreover, six security and personal belongings of personnel went missing including thermal scanners and iron chains.

Meanwhile, sixty 5.56 MV CTN ball rounds, three magazines of 5.56 INSAS rifles, one handguard upper went missing from the Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) stocks. And more than 18 points were put up by CPWD in which it pointed out the damage to four chairs, pipes, water dispenser, cooler, fans and fifty VIP barricading units.

In addition, the CISF reported that about 43 tear gas shells, smoke stun grenades, cane shields, polycarbonate lathis and a megaphone were lost during violence at Red Fort whereas the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) listed 28 points in which claims were made that more than 180 items including chairs, DFMDs, baggage scanners, grills, booths, signages were damaged. Even all counters with drawers, chairs, all clock room, toilets were damaged.

Several protesters on January 26 clashed with the police during the tractor parade. Several protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes. Police have arrested 16 people in the case.