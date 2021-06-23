Red Fort ch'sheet: Most PCR calls from cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in their chargesheet related to the violence at Red Fort this Republic Day, has revealed that most of the PCR calls made that day came from police personnel themselves or members of the force posted at the heritage site.



As per officials, during the investigation, certified copies of the PCR forms in respect of PCR calls were collected from the charge, police control room, and police headquarters. "During the investigation, it transpired that on the date and time of the incident, various calls were made to the police control room either for the tense situation in the vicinity or for the present episode," police said.

Investigation revealed that most of the PCR callers were the police or force personnel facing mayhem during farmers' agitation at Red Fort. The rest of the callers were those who made the PCR calls while watching the news over television sitting at home. The PCR callers have been examined under section 161 Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and cited as PWs in the present case.

The Delhi Police have divided their case against the accused in two parts - the first includes the purported conspiracy to instigate mobs to gather at Red Fort and break into the premises. The second part of the case alleges that there was another conspiracy to convert Red Fort into the main protest site for farmers.

All the while mobs marched towards Red Fort, the Delhi Police said, "instigators" accompanied them and egged them on. The police claim there were also "instigators" who had reached Red Fort directly, such as Iqbal Singh (arrested), "provoking mobs to break the Lahori Gate".

As for the purported conspiracy to make Red Fort the new site for the farmers' agitation, the police have pointed to the role of Sukhdev Singh, Harjot Singh, Mohinder Singh Khalsa — who allegedly reached Red Fort during the evening hours of January 26 and tried to make it a new protest site, but could not succeed.

"There is one audio conversation on record, wherein the daughter of accused Iqbal Singh is conversing with one of his relatives, mentioning that they will be getting an amount," the Delhi Police claimed.

The police also claimed Iqbal's involvement based on his connection to Tarntaran, from where several of the other main accused in the case are from - most of the rest absconding.

Meanwhile, in the videos (available on record), apart from the arrested accused persons, several other individuals were part of the riotous mob on the date and time of the incident — but they either could not be identified.

Sincere efforts are being made to identify these individuals. Once identified, their roles in the present episode will be probed and legal action will be taken. Similarly, investigation regarding the suspects who have been identified but due to lockdown and other reasons, further verification, investigation regarding their roles in the present case could not be finalised.