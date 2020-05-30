Recovery rate in Gzb & Noida is over 70%

Ghaziabad/GB Nagar: Even after more cases have been reported in past 15 days, both the Ghaziabad as well as Gautam Buddh Nagar district have managed to retain the recovery rate of Covid positive patients above 70 per cent.



With 28 positive patients getting discharged from hospitals in GB Nagar on Friday, the total number of patients who have cured from the disease are 290 out of total 387 cases. The recovery rate of positive patients in the district has turned 74.9 per cent.

In Ghaziabad 10 positive patients were discharged from hospital on Friday taking the recovery rate to has climbed to 77.1 per cent with 213 positive patients getting cured out of the total 276 cases.

The recovery rate of the district had been good since the beginning but after positive cases started coming from the office and industry, the recovery rate started reducing.

However, with the state government changing discharge norms from May 14 for Covid positive patients, many people have been discharged in less than 14 days, thus improving the recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 16 positive Covid-19 cases from Ghaziabad and nine new Covid positive cases were reported from GB Nagar district on Friday.

Officials said that most of cases are from areas

which have already been

sealed and declared as containment zone.

A senior health officer said that a 90-year-old male patient, resident of sector 40 of Noida has died due to Covid-19 on Friday.