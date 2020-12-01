Recovery rate improves to 94% in Noida; Gzb reports 101 recoveries

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: With a total of 161 positive Covid-19 patients getting recovered on Monday, the total number of patients recovered from the disease in Noida have reached 94 per cent so far. According to the state report, there are 1,136 patients or 5.63 per cent active cases in GB Nagar while the total number of deaths are 83. The case fatality rate (mortality rate) of positive patients is 0.37 per cent.



Meanwhile, out of the total active patients in GB Nagar district, the majority-607 patients are in home isolation. Officials said that the recent spike in the number of cases in home isolation is due to change in weather condition with the temperatures falling, where many patients suffering from ILI symptoms are preferring home isolation and opting for it. Since July end, when the process of home isolation started, around four thousand patients have been in home isolation.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, the total number of recoveries on Monday were 101. The positivity rate in Ghaziabad district is 4.21 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.56.