Recovery rate crosses 90%

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, a significant drop compared to the last few days, taking the total tally here to 1,46,134; whereas, with 32 deaths added to the toll, COVID-19 fatalities here climbed to 4,131. However, the low number of daily cases has not made much of a difference to the daily positivity rate, which stood at around 5.7 per cent on Monday.

The Delhi government said that the city currently has 10,346 active cases, of which 5,637 are under home isolation. Active cases in the city have now come down to 7.07 per cent of the total case count here and the case fatality rate is at 2.82 per cent.

Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 1,31,657 with 1,070 fresh recoveries reported on Monday after which the Capital's recovery rate crossed the 90 per cent mark. Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 12,04,405 with 12,323 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 3,311 were RT-PCR tests and 9,012 were rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 477 as of Monday's official health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has now indicated that it is unlikely to hold its main Independence Day event at the Chhatrasal Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may instead organise a small one at the Secretariat, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hoist the national flag, officials said.

An official in the Directorate of Information and Publicity said that the guest entry for the Independence Day event will be limited to ensure adherence to social-distancing norms.

For years, the Delhi government has been holding a grand event at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, which witnesses flag-hoisting by the chief ministers, followed by several cultural programmes.

"The Independence Day event is expected to be held at Delhi Secretariat this year instead of Chhatrasal Stadium," an official said. During the event, social-distancing and other anti-COVID-19 measures will be followed, he added.

Moreover, anticipating that judicial proceedings would continue to be conducted virtually for the coming days, the Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to procure routers and network-attached storage devices for enabling the digitisation of Delhi's district courts.