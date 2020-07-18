Recoveries cross 1 lakh-mark

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,21,582. This is the eighth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000. However, 1,01,274 patients have now recovered from the contagious disease. Delhi has 16,711 active cases, the bulletin said, the lowest in the last 40 days. A total of 1,973 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. With 26 fresh fatalities, the death toll reached 3,597. This is the second consecutive day when the lowest single-day fatality count has been recorded since June 9. Delhi has recorded significant recoveries during the last three weeks. July so far has alone recorded 40,963 recoveries.



The Delhi government said that 9,136 patients are currently recovering in home isolation and the official health bulletin showed that 21,658 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 6,246 were RT-PCR tests and 15,412 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones in the national Capital stood at 678 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi, who has recovered from COVID-19, donated her plasma to the 'plasma bank' of a state-run facility here on Saturday, and urged others to also do it.

The step by the AAP legislator also drew praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Donated plasma at the ILBS Plasma Bank today! Would like to urge all recovered COVID patients to come forward and donate their plasma. It is very rare that one gets an opportunity to save someone's life; and plasma can do just that!," Atishi tweeted.

AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe also donated plasma, and shared pictures on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday. AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the ICMR for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

"The AIIMS Ethics Committee gave its approval for starting the human clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covaxin today. Healthy volunteers having no comorbid conditions and without a history of COVID-19, aged more than 18 years and less than 55 years, would be eligible to participate in the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial," Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS said.