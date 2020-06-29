Recovered healthcare workers stepping up to donate plasma

New Delhi: Even after testing positive for COVID-19, healthcare workers are now stepping forward to donate their plasma after having recovered from the contagious disease. At a time when Delhi is brimming with increasing infections among healthcare workers, the move brings solace to many families who are frantically looking for plasma donors to possibly save their family members from the disease.



Healthcare workers from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and other government-run facilities have come forward in large numbers to help those in need for plasma with COVID-19 antibodies. Shyam (name changed on request), a healthcare worker from AIIMS, had tested positive in late May and recovered on June 5. He came forward to donate his blood to a patient in dire need at Max Hospital, Saket.

"This is a small move for a bigger change," he said, adding that all recovered patients should come forward and do their bit. Like Shyam, many healthcare workers have come forward to donate their plasma.

"After seeing so many of us donating plasma, others are also getting inspired and coming forward," said a resident doctor at AIIMS.

Many patients all over the Capital are in dire need of plasma for treatment but are struggling to contact or find donors. For many, it is becoming a nightmare. In such circumstances, healthcare workers have yet again stepped up.

A senior nurse from AIIMS, working to arrange plasma donors said that they need more people to come and contribute. "What our healthcare workers are doing is commendable, but think if others who have recovered also come forward to donate," he added.

Delhi has witnessed more than 50,000 recovered cases as of Sunday evening. On Sunday itself, 3,306 patients were recovered. Plasma therapy has been successful in stabilizing moderate COVID-19 patients and in some cases severe cases as well. Meanwhile, many healthcare workers have rejoined duty after recovering from the

disease.