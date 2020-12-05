Record 85K tests conducted in a day

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 4,067 new Coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally



to 5.86 lakh on Friday, while the toll rose to 9,497 with 73 more deaths, according to a health bulletin.

A record 85,003 tests, including 40,191 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day and the positivity rate dipped to 4.78 per cent, the Health Department said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dropped to 28,252 from 29,120. The number of cases climbed to 5,86,125, including 9,497 fatalities, it said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national Capital remains below 4 per cent for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic.

Interacting with reporters, he also said there is "enough resources for the application as well as storage of vaccine" and Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals will facilitate the application.

"The positivity rate has become less than 5 per cent as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi," Jain said.

"If this continues for five consecutive days, Delhi will successfully combat the outbreak," he said.

The positivity rate in Delhi decreased to 4.96 per cent on Thursday.

"For people who have already recovered from COVID-19, their body has produced antibodies naturally so they do not need to be vaccinated in the first phase," he said.

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent, authorities said.