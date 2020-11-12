Record 85 deaths as Jain says 3rd wave longer, may subside soon

New Delhi: As the Capital on Wednesday broke its own record for the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases yet again, reporting 8,593, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of the pandemic has been longer than the previous ones but it "may subside



soon".

Interacting with reporters, he asserted that the city government has significantly ramped up testing by nearly three times on an average per day compared to the number of tests conducted when the second peak had hit.

The third peak is longer but it "may subside in the next few days," he said.

Delhi also topped its record of highest deaths reported in a day as the Delhi government said 85 deaths from the virus were added to the toll on Wednesday. The health bulletin showed Delhi had also conducted a significantly high number of tests (Over 64,000) in the last 24 hours resulting in a daily positivity rate of a little over 13 per cent.

Moreover, Jain on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with heads of two city government hospitals and introduced an innovative battery-operated mask.

He introduced the 'Moksha mask' — an innovative battery-operated "Made in India mask", which has two fans with N95 filters making it easier to breathe.