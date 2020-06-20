Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035

New Delhi: For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said.



Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,877-- was recorded on June 18.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,035 and the total number of cases mounted to 53,116.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that on Friday, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 12,680 people of which 951 were found positive for the contagious viral infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling COVID-19 was on Friday shifted to the ICU at Max hospital in Saket here from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated, sources said.

Also, the Delhi government on Friday said the new guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients issued by the Lt Governor was an "arbitrary decision" and will "seriously harm" the national capital.

As many as 23,569 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 27,512, the government's bulletin said, adding that 3,34,376 tests have been conducted till date.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 243.