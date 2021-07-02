'Reclaimed land from mafia to build school, to be up in 9 months'

new delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction work of a new school that is now finally being built after the plot of land allotted for it was illegally captured by the land mafia.



In West Delhi's Nasirpur's village, Sisodia, who is also the city's Education Minister, said that the school is being built to accommodate 2,500 students and will be equipped with world-class facilities. He added the school will be up and running in the next nine months.

The Delhi government has said that the plot of land for this school was initially handed over to the Delhi Development Authority by the Gram Sabha, following which the DDA had given the land to the Education Department to build a school but the land mafia had captured it illegally. It was finally reclaimed by the Delhi government and the school's construction has now begun.

The Deputy CM said, "Delhi government will complete the construction of this school within nine months and establish a state-of-the-art schooling facility. Along with providing excellent education, the school will also set up outstanding sports-related facilities including a swimming pool."

Sisodia added that the idea was to provide a quality and holistic education to everyone. He also said that the nearest school is teaching as many as 6,000 students and that this new school will ease the burden on other schools and spread the distribution of students.

Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday continued their rounds of school blocks under construction for the second consecutive week. The two ministers visited three schools in the South-West district — Government Co-Ed SV Dichaon Kalan, GBSSS Dichaon Kalan, and Government Co-Ed SS Sector-16 Dwarka.

The Delhi government has said that construction work for these schools will be completed by the end of July.