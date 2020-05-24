Recalibrate patrolling, deployment patterns in Delhi: Police Commissioner to senior officers

New Delhi: No unattended pickets or barricades on roads, reassessing deployments, devising strategies to prevent crime and ensuring the safety of personnel, were some of the directions given by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to senior officers in a video conference held in the third week of May.



The meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police was held to give several fresh directions to senior officers on their preparations related to COVID-19. "Special CP Traffic, during the conference, mentioned that pickets/barricades should not be left unattended on the roads. Commissioner of Police directed all officers to ensure the same," police sources said.

The top cop further said, "As traffic going to increase in the coming days we should strictly implement the prohibition of unauthorised roadside parking and also promote lane driving. We need to recalibrate our patrolling patterns, deployment patterns, reassess the deployment at pickets, borders and devise mechanisms for handling the expected increase in movements of vehicles and pedestrians."

As for curbing crime in the Capital, the CP directed Special CPs (Law and Order) to analyse the emerging patterns and devise their strategies accordingly in a way that their personnel are not exposed to the risk of infection. The police chief further asked all officers to take required action on complaints related to cybercrime. "A social media cell should be constituted to monitor and act upon the inputs received through social media round the clock so that we can provide assistance to the needy people promptly. Also, expedite the implementation of online morning diaries for all GOs," he said.

Recently Delhi Police had decided to set up its own Directorate of Prosecution, which will assist investigating officers during their probe of crucial criminal cases in the Capital.

"Around 2.5 lakh cases are registered every year in Delhi. Important crimes including heinous crime and serious cheating cases accounts for about 12,000 of these cases. It is expected that during investigation, apart from others about 10 per cent i.e 1,200

of these important cases require special attention in term of institutionalised legal advice on a case to case basis," the document read.