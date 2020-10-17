Ready to shift Hathras victim's family to my Delhi residence: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said he is ready to shift to his residence in Delhi the family of the Hathras victim who died after being allegedly gangraped.



Singh said they do not need to live in fear of the Adityanath government.

"I am ready to take in the family of the Hathras victim to my residence. They do not need to live in fear of the Adityanath government. I have conveyed my feelings to the victim's uncle," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he is proud of Singh. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to injuries.