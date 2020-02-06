Ready for debate even on Shaheen Bagh: Kejriwal to Shah

New Delhi: A day after challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a debate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he was ready for a debate even on the controversial sit-in anti-CAA venue, Shaheen Bagh, as the former BJP chief has repeatedly brought it up during his Assembly poll campaign.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said debate is important in a democracy and people want answers for their questions.

Kejriwal said taking the escape route from people's questions was not always advisable.

"I challenged Shah for a debate. I want to say that I am ready for debate on any topic. He has been saying 'Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh', I am ready for a debate on it as well. But he is not ready for a public debate," said Kejriwal.

"It is very sad," added the Chief Minister.

He also referred to the Bhagavad Gita, saying even the Hindu scripture says that a true Hindu will never desert the battlefield.

"A true Hindu is brave. He will not leave a fight midway. This doesn't look good on Amit Shahji that he is running away from a debate, and avoiding people's questions."