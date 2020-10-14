RDAs suggest handing over hosps to Delhi govt or Centre

New Delhi: After Health Minister Satyendar blamed corruption in MCDs for unpaid doctors and healthcare workers, Resident Doctors' Associations of both the Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals (both run by the North MCD) have suggested that the hospitals should be handed over to the Delhi government or the Centre, if the MCDs were unable to pay salaries.



Abhimanyu Sardana, president of the RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital, the largest municipal hospital in Delhi, said, "I don't care who runs the hospital, as long as our issues are sorted".

The North MCD is unable to pay our salaries, and the Delhi government has shown interest at least, so let the civic hospitals be handed over to them, if MCD unable to run affairs," Dr Sunil Prasad, president of the RDA of Kasturba Hospital, said. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) has also suggested the hospitals should be handed over to the Delhi government or the Centre.

While the Delhi government has said that funds have been released to the civic bodies, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash has been alleging that "the city government has not released crores of funds due to the corporations".