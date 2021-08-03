Razing Khori: 800 people have applied for EWS flats but none approved so far

Faridabad: More than a week after the Faridabad district administration started razing Khori village — home to over 30,000 people — bulldozers, earthmovers and rubble are all that is left behind. And even though the initial spate of protests had pushed the Haryana government to announce rehabilitation for those displaced, of the 800 people who have applied for the EWS flats, not even one has been approved — leave along families moving into the houses.



The Faridabad district administration has continued with razing Khori despite the heavy showers and incessant protests by locals.

So far, the residents who have been displaced by the demolition process have been provided temporary accommodation at Radha Soami Ashram — where roughly 1,000 people are living right now.

The Faridabad administration has set up camps for the residents to apply for the flats at Bapu Nagar and Dabua colony. It is estimated that there are over 2500 flats that are available in these colonies. According to officials so far 800 residents have applied for these flats.

There are still a large number of citizens however who have made makeshift tents at the place where their homes once stood — refusing to move out. A large number of residents have still not been able to apply for the flats as they do not have relevant documents - a local voter ID card — mandatory for getting the apartments.

There are also a large number of people who have either shifted to Delhi, Gurugram or have gone back to their hometowns.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on August 3 the steps that have been taken by Faridabad district administration to rehabilitate the citizens of Khori that have been displaced by the demolition process. It is also expected to take stock of the demolition process so far by Faridabad public agencies. The top court had ordered the demolition — ruling that it was an illegal settlement on protected Aravallis land.

The Faridabad district administration has also been facing criticism that it is targeting only houses and commercial establishments of those who are financially weak and is not demolishing farmhouses, small hotels and commercial establishments that belong to the rich.

According to the district administration, of the 150 acres of Khori where illegal structures had been built, nearly 74 acres of the land has been cleared.

According to the official survey that was conducted there are around 6,157 structures that need to be demolished. Among these structures, there are not only residential houses but also educational institutions, religious structures and also commercial establishments.